Greensboro Aquatic Center to host 2021 Speedo Summer Championships

The Greensboro venue is the 'East' site host for the national swimming competition.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — USA Swimming announced the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships will take place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Friday.

The competition will be held Aug. 3-7.

The long course meters meet will be the first senior-level, domestic competition on USA Swimming’s national events calendar following June’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials, officials said.

The Speedo Summer Championships’ event schedule will consist of 34 events, including both freestyle and medley relay races. The Aquatic Center is East host to athletes from respective geographic locations. The West host is in Irvine, California.

The venue has played host to numerous national meets, including NCAA Championships, the 2020 Toyota U.S. Open and TYR Pro Swim Series competitions.