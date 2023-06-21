Aubrey Kingsbury Selected to USWNT Squad for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The alumna will become the first Demon Deacon ever to appear in the quadrennial tournament.

CHICAGO – For the first time in program history, a Wake Forest alumna will appear in the FIFA Women’s World Cup as Aubrey Kingsbury (Bledsoe) has been tabbed to the U.S. Women’s National Team Roster (USWNT) ahead of the 2023 tournament, as announced by the United States Soccer Federation Wednesday morning.

Kingsbury, a star goalkeeper and three-time All-American during her time at Wake Forest, is currently in her eighth year in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Despite battling injuries this season, the Washington Spirit goalie will make her first-career World Cup appearance.

USWNT Full Roster

Goalkeepers: Kingsbury, Naeher, Murphy

Defenders: Cook, Fox, Huerta, Sonnet, Dunn, Girma, O’Hara

Midfielders: DeMelo, Horan, Mewis, Sullivan, Ertz, Lavelle, Sanchez

Forwards: Morgan, Rodman, Thompson, Rapinoe, Smith, Williams

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is slated for July 20-Aug. 20 with New Zealand and Australia hosting participating nations to the first-ever tournament held in the southern hemisphere. Of note, this year’s tournament will mark the first year in which 32 teams will participate.

Participating Nations

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China PR, Colombia, Costa RIca, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Haiti, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Korea Republic, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Vietnam and Zambia.

Kingsbury’s Career Accolades

Since joining the NWSL in 2015, Kingsbury has accumulated 29-career clean sheets in goal, while garnering NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2019 and 2021. Additionally, Kingsbury was tabbed NWSL Championship MVP in 2021 after leading the club to its first league title.

In her first season with the Spirit in 2018, Kingsbury recorded an NWSL regular season record 108 saves before earning her first NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year honor the following season with a 1.05 GAA. During the 2020 COVID-affected season, she logged three clean sheets in nine games across the inaugural Challenge Cup and Fall Series.

In 2021, Kingsbury earned her second NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year honor after starting all 25 matches, logging nine clean sheets and posting a 0.86 GAA. Last season, Kingsbury appeared in 27 total matches and made 86 saves for the Spirit, only missing time for international duty with the U.S. Women's National Team during last summer's Concacaf W Championship in Mexico.

Prior to joining the NWSL, Kingsbury had a stellar career at Wake Forest, leading the program to its first ACC Championship in 2010. A product of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kingsbury remains one of only two three-time All-Americans in program history.

