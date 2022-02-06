Carolina Hurricanes to host NHL Stadium series at NC State

The outdoor game will be held at Carter-Finley Stadium February next year.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes will host the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NH Stadium Series February next year.

According to a news release from the Canes, the game will be held outdoors at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Canes were originally scheduled to host the NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 20. Officials said the event was postponed due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to finally get the chance to safely host an outdoor game in Raleigh,” Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell said. “Our fans have waited for this event since we announced it two years ago, and we know that their passion and energy will create an unbelievable atmosphere at Carter-Finley.”

