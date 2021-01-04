College basketball reacts to Roy Williams' retirement on social media

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Roy Williams retired from coaching college basketball Thursday, leaving a legendary career in his wake.
Players, programs and pundits took to social media to congratulate and react to the news. Many consider Williams to be one of the greatest coaches in the sport's history.
Williams' retirement comes amid speculation that the 70-year-old was frustrated with the direction the sport is headed. In the 18 years since his return to North Carolina, his basketball program has perennially been one of the best in the nation.