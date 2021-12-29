South Carolina secures victory as Duke's Mayo Bowl comes to the Queen City

The Gamecocks secured a 38-21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Thousands of fans descended on Uptown Charlotte as the Tar Heels took on the Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Ultimately, South Carolina won the battle -- 38-21.

Coach Beamer gets mayonnaise shower as South Carolina wins Mayo Bowl

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer had a bucket of mayonnaise dumped over his head, putting a messy finish on the Gamecocks’ 38-21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Jaheim Bell had five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns for South Carolina, which rebounded nicely after losing 30-0 to Clemson in its regular-season finale on Nov. 27.

Kevin Harris added 169 yards rushing and a score, helping secure the mayo bath for Beamer.

Bowl game brings big bucks to local businesses

Thursday's game was sure to bring a boost to Charlotte-area business, too.

"Oh it's awesome," Matt Wohlfarth, the owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille just outside of Uptown said.

His bar is known by locals as the Gamecocks bar, with loyal fans returning game after game to watch at the restaurant and bar.

Wohlfarth hoped the game will bring in customers before, during, and after kickoff.

"There's a lot of money changing hands. If that game doesn't happen, it's a big letdown," he said.

The two Duke's Mayo Classic games this past summer brought in $26.2 million dollars in direct visitor spending to the Charlotte Region, according to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

It also helped the hotel and hospitality sector locally with 64,994 overnight stays at hotels during Labor Day weekend, according to the economic impact study completed by CRVA.

"Even if you don't get the people during the game -- you get them before and after," Wohlfarth added.

COVID-19 safety during the game

The game was played as COVID-19 ramps up in the Queen City.

Long lines continue to be spotted around town at COVID-19 testing centers.

Bowl game organizers reminded fans who are attending about the safety protocols that are in place amid COVID-19.

Masks were required at all in-door areas inside Bank of America Stadium. Masks were available for visitors at the gates.

Proof of vaccination was not needed before entering. Hand sanitizing stations will be around the stadium for fans to use when needed. More safety protocols can be found here.

Gates opened on Thursday at 10 a.m. and kick-off was set for 11:30 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

