FedEx to Redskins: 'Change the team name'

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — FedEx the shipping company has a request of Washington's football team: change your name.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name," a FedEx spokesperson said.

Currently, the Washington football team plays at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Originally called Jack Kent Cooke Stadium, the stadium's naming rights were sold to FedEx in November 1999

Washington’s NFL team name has been a topic of debate for years, but has received major backlash over the past month. D.C. officials say unless Washington’s NFL team changes their name, the RFK site will not be an option for their new stadium.

"Dan Snyder should know, surely, there is no hope of bringing the team back with that name" Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D- D.C.) said.

This presents a huge roadblock for Washington’s NFL team, which has used the controversial team name since 1933. The team’s lease at FedEx Field expires after the 2027 season and they’re looking at sites in the district for a new stadium.



According to Adweek, 87 Investors and shareholders worth a collective $620 billion sent letters to Nike, FedEx and Pepsi Co asking the companies to cut ties with Washington’s NFL team unless they change their team name.

Nike has yet to release a statement as FedEx did, but when you search Nike.com for Washington Redskins apparel, nothing shows up. The team is also the only one of the 32 NFL teams not listed under the retailer's "NFL" section.

Team owner Dan Synder made his point clear in 2013 when he told USA Today "We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER— you can use caps."

Washington's NFL team declined to comment at this time.