Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst breaks stigma suicide, creates foundation for prevention

"If I need to be a spokesperson and use my platform to talk about it, to help break down the stigma, that's what I'm going to do."

ATLANTA — The Falcons had barely sent the tweet before it started going viral.

Nearly 10 million people watched tight end Hayden Hurst summon his bravery through tears to tell his story about suicide.

“When I woke up after I tried to take my own life, I was handcuffed to a hospital bed with a hospital gown on, bloodied in my jeans and my shoes from the night before. And I just kind of sat there by myself with a police officer watching my door. And I was just, I just kind of looked up. I mean, it was kind of a cliche moment. I looked up and I'm like, what are you doing? What is it taken to get to this point? Like, if you keep doing this, you're not going to be here much longer,” he said.

Today @Haydenrhurst was named the 2021 Alan Page Community Award Winner due to his work in the mental health space.



The @HHFoundation81 will receive $100k to continue making a difference and help save lives.

The video resonated far beyond Falcons fans. It tapped into an open wound for many people struggling.

“I truly think mental health affects all of us in some way, shape or form. To what degree? It differs from person to person. And a lot of people don't like to talk about it,” Hurst said. “So if I need to be a spokesperson and get up here and use my platform to talk about it, to help break down the stigma, that's what I'm going to continue to do.”

Hurst says it took years to feel comfortable with himself enough to speak. In a high-profile job, he’s used to being scrutinized with every move, so it took courage to be honest and vulnerable with something so personal on a national scale.

“For a long time, you kind of worry about what other people think about you. You know, is this going to raise red flags with owners, with general managers, with coaches? If I come out and say, hey, I tried to commit suicide, is that going to, like I said, raise red flags? I think what really kind of resonated with me is I started seeing how many people it affected when I told my story,” Hurst said.

“When I sit down and I go through my whole spiel: I went through anxiety, I got the yips, I started drinking, I started using. It does it takes a piece of me every single time I do it. But when I hear the feedback from people and they're saying, hey, you saved my life, I decided not to kill myself today. Like, that's why I continue to tell my story,” Hurst said.

Several people sent in videos telling Hurst the impact his story made on their lives, no matter the football team they support.

The story was powerful. The response was immeasurable.



Thank you, Hayden. pic.twitter.com/uTjD1SCX0h — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 9, 2021

“I’m a Cowboys fan. I saw what you did you Dak [Prescott]. At the time I didn’t really know your story, but I’m glad I know a little bit about your story now and I appreciate what you’re doing for the community,” the man said in his video.

After the game on September 20, 2020 in Dallas, Texas, Hayden jogged up to the Cowboy’s quarterback Dak Prescott. He was miked up at the time, so the camera caught the interaction.

“I got a lot of respect for what you did, came out and talked about. Me and my mom have a foundation about suicide prevention. I respect the hell out of you for talking about it man,” Hurst told Prescott.

“Appreciate you brother. Let’s collab one day,” Prescott responded.

“Absolutely,” Hurst said back.

What was that moment like on the field for Hurst?

“It really came from a genuine place. I totally forgot that I was miked up. For me, I really just tried to put myself in Dak’s shoes. When I came out and told my story, I received nothing but support. And then Dak comes out and tells it. And we have people in the media saying, oh, he's the leader of America's team. He can't feel like that. He's got to be strong. And it's, like, B.S. He's a person, too! He's allowed to have those feelings,” Hurst said.

When it comes to facing stigma, he knows it well. As a pro-football player, he recognizes people think he’s always living the dream. Appearances aren’t everything, he warns.

“I think that tied into why it took me so long to come out and tell my story. We’re kind of put on this pedestal as gladiators. Nothing ever happens to these guys. They’re never hurt. They just grind out 16 game seasons, 20 week seasons like nothing. And then all of a sudden, my guys start coming out and people realize, oh, wow, Hayden Hurst is a normal person. He struggles with things that I struggle with. He was at rock bottom and was able to kind of reinvent himself if you will. Why can't I make the decision to go seek out help today?” Hurst said.

He says it’s hard to see himself as a football player and celebrity because he’s such a normal person. He insists he sits and plays video games all day, too. Perhaps that’s what connected him to the people who heard his story, a layer of relatability that transcended the game.

“I am not a mental health expert. By no means do I have this whole thing figured out, but I have a unique perspective that I can give back to people,” he said.

With his mom, he created The Hayden Hurst Family Foundation to raise awareness of mental health issues in children and adolescents by funding mental health services and programs. He also wanted to shatter the stigma of staying silent.

He started an annual golf tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, his hometown. Now he’s bringing one to metro-Atlanta.

On March 29th, he’s holding the first Hayden Hurst Family Foundation Golf Tournament at the Marietta Country Club to raise money for social and emotional wellness training in schools, focusing on grades K-8.

The message through it all: there is hope and help.

“For me, when I was going through some of my darkest days, I just looked for tomorrow. You can't look too far ahead. You have to really just focus on yourself in the time being because it does get better. Just take it day by day, hour by hour. Still to this day, that's how I function. I don't look too far in the future. You’re never alone. I promise you, there's people in your life that love you and want to see you have success,” Hurst said.

If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a loved one, or are experiencing distress because of mental health or substance use, call one of the free and confidential hotlines below. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-8255

SAMHSA Treatment Hotline for Substance Abuse

1-800-662-4357

Emergency

911