CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two years after helping UNCG end a 17-year NCAA Tournament drought, Francis Alonso is ready to start his professional career.

Tuesday, he got a shot with the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets hosted Alonso and five other NBA prospects at a pre-draft workout in Charlotte. The group also included former North Carolina guard Jalek Felton, Georgetown center Jessie Govan, Kansas forward Dedric Lawson, Seton Hall guard Myles Powell, and Iowa State redshirt senior Marial Shayok.

"It's really special to have the chance to come here in this beautiful arena with great talent and great players," Alonso said. "And, to just come here and compete is absolutely just a great experience."

Alonso's career at UNCG included numerous accolades. He ranks first in program history with 357 made three-pointers, second in scoring with 1,877 career points, and third in three-point percentage (41.1) and scoring average (15.0 ppg).

Now, he hopes to show his talent can translate to the next level.

"I'm a player that really focuses on making the team better and his teammates better," said Alonso after Tuesday's workout. "As long as I have this type of attitude, and I keep coming to work, like I've been doing for the past four years, I know things are going to go well for me."

The 2019 NBA Draft is Thursday, June 20, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.