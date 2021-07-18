Free basketball and football clinics for Triad kids

The North Carolina Coaches' Association is hosting clinics ahead of the the 2021 East-West All-Star games.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Coaches' Association is hosting free basketball and football kids' clinics ahead of the 2021 East-West All-Star games.

The clinics will be at Grimsley High School for boys and girls ages 8-12-years-old.

The basketball clinic is set for Monday, July 19 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Participants will receive a free ticket to the East-West All-Star basketball games.

The football clinic is set for Tuesday, July 20 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.