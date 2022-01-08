GAMEDAY BLOG: Carolina Panthers take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday

Follow our game day blog for real-time updates on scores and big plays. You can catch the game at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on WFMY News 2!

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers will face off in an NFC South clash at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Buccaneers are 12-4 overall and 6-1 at home, while Carolina is 5-11 overall and 3-5 on the road.

The Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South title for the first time since the 2007 season. The Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention.

GAME DAY UPDATES

