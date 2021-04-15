Wake Forest Leads After Day One at ACC Women's Golf Championship

Wake Forest and Duke are the only two teams under par after two rounds of action.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Wake Forest fired a second-round 11-under par total of 277 to take a two-stroke lead after day one of the 2021 ACC Women’s Golf Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. Duke, which led by two after the first round, shot 7-under in the second round and is two back heading into Friday’s final round of stroke play.

This year’s ACC Championship features a new format with 36 holes of stroke play on day one, followed by a third round on Friday to determine the individual champion.

The top four teams after Friday will advance to Saturday’s match play semifinals, and the winners will meet Sunday in the championship match.

Wake Forest and Duke are the only two teams under par after two rounds of action. Florida State (+1) sits third, followed by Virginia Tech (+7), Virginia (+14), North Carolina (+19), Clemson (+21), Miami (+24), Louisville (+24), NC State (+40), Notre Dame (+41) and Boston College (+43).

Duke’s Gina Kim (-7) leads by one over Florida State’s Beatrice Wallin (-6), followed by Wake Forest teammates Siyun Liu (-4) and Rachel Kuehn (-3). Wallin was the first round leader.

Day one was highlighted by a hole-in-one from Boston College’s Ananya Barthakur on No. 12, her first career ace.

Friday’s third round begins at 9 a.m. Spectators are allowed to attend and no ticket is required. Spectators are required to wear a mask.

Team Leaders

1. Wake Forest (288-277=565, -11)

2. Duke (286-281=567, -9)

3. Florida State (288-289=577, +1)

4. Virginia Tech (294-289=583, +7)

5. Virginia (297-293=590, +14)

6. North Carolina (296-299=595, +19)

7. Clemson (293-304=597, +21)

T8. Miami (301-299=600, +24)

T8. Louisville (304-296=600, +24)

10. NC State (301-315=616, +40)

11. Notre Dame (313-304=617, +41)