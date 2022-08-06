Joseph Bramlett Hole-in-One Earns One Million Wyndham Rewards Points For Charity

The four charities—Backpack Beginnings, Forsyth Backpacks, Out of the Garden Project and United Way of Greater High Point—are a part of Birdies Fore Backpacks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - - Four local charities focused on helping feed families throughout central North Carolina will soon be the recipients of a combined one million Wyndham Rewards® points thanks to PGA TOUR golfer Joseph Bramlett and his hole-in-one on the par three 16th hole earlier today at the Wyndham Championship.

The four charities—Backpack Beginnings, Forsyth Backpacks, Out of the Garden Project and United Way of Greater High Point—are a part of Birdies Fore Backpacks, a key charitable initiative of Wyndham Championship Fore! Good, the signature philanthropic platform of the Wyndham Championship. In addition, Bramlett will also receive one million Wyndham Rewards points. Bramlett used an 8-iron for the 177-yard ace.

It was really exciting,” Bramlett said. “We had 177 yards, I just hit like a little like one to one 8 iron and yeah, I hit it really well and you could see it flying, it looked really good. It went the right distance, took a hop, a couple rolls, next thing you know the ball disappeared and that's when most of us blank out as golfers. It was really exciting.

“It feels incredible,” Bramlett said. “You know, that's one of the beautiful things about playing out here is the impact you can have on local communities. To be in a position like I am to hit such a cool shot and have such like a wonderful reaction from it and the trickledown effect like it does just speaks to what Wyndham's doing with this tournament. For them to really step up and not only reward us when we do cool things, but to really reward the fans and people in the local community is beautiful. I'm humbled and just, I don't know, just it really hits me hard. It's a very, very special thing.”

A long-standing tradition at the fan-friendly tournament, which is contested annually at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. and is the last tournament of the PGA TOUR regular season, the prize-winning shot sees Bramlett join the list of previous hole-in-one winners, including Chesson Hadley (2021), C.T. Pan (2020), Ben Crane (2017), Luke Donald (2016) and Derek Lamely (2011).

Named the No. 1 hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards is the blue thread that ties together two of the world’s largest travel companies: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company and Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership business, part of Travel + Leisure Co. Designed to be the world’s most generous rewards program, Wyndham Rewards caters to the everyday traveler with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.