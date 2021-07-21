Major Champion Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood Will Play Wyndham Championship

The 82nd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 11-15, 2021 at Sedgefield Country Club.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – PGA Championship winner Jason Day and Tommy Fleetwood will play next month’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today.

The 82nd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 11-15, 2021 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Day won the 2015 PGA Championship among his 12 PGA TOUR victories. The Australian golfer has not won this season but finished tied for seventh at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Vivint Houston Open.

He is currently 70th in the Official World Golf Rankings and 95th in FedExCup points. Day represented the international team in the 2011, ’13, ’15 and ’17 Presidents Cup. He played the Wyndham Championship in 2008 but missed the cut.

A native and resident of Southport, England, Fleetwood will represent Great Britain in Japan later this month. Fleetwood is 34th in the Official World Golf Rankings and 128th in the FedExCup standings.

Fleetwood is six-time international winner who played on the European Ryder Cup team in 2018 but is still seeking his first PGA TOUR victory. Earlier this season, he finished tied for fifth at the World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play, tied for 10th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and tied for 14th at the Wells Fargo Championship. Fleetwood finished tied for 59th last year in his only Wyndham Championship appearance.

“It’s great to have two big-time international players in the field,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “Both have had some good results this year and are looking to improve their position in FedExCup standings.”