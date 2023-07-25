Past Champions J.T. Poston Davis Love III, Brandt Snedeker, Webb Simpson, Ryan Moore, Jim Herman will Play Wyndham Championship

The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6, 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Past champions J.T. Poston, Davis Love III, Brandt Snedeker, Webb Simpson, Ryan Moore and Jim Herman will all play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6, 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Poston, who will make his seventh Wyndham Championship start, entered the 2019 final round trailing by three strokes but fired an 8-under par 62 and won the tournament by a stroke over 2011 champion Webb Simpson. The Western Carolina University alumnus became the first player since 1974 to win a PGA TOUR stroke-play event without making a bogey. He earned his second PGA TOUR victory at the 2022 John Deere Classic. A native of Hickory, N.C., Poston is 59th in the current FedExCup point standings and 51st in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Love, who won the Wyndham Championship in 1992, 2006 and ‘15, is making his 26th Wyndham Championship appearance which ties him for most all-time starts with Fuzzy Zoeller (26). The two trail only eight-time champion Sam Snead (34) on the all-time starts list. His three titles here are second only Snead. The World Golf Hall of Famer won 21 PGA TOUR events, played in the Ryder Cup six times, was Ryder Cup captain twice and played in the Presidents Cup five times.

Simpson, who leads the Wyndham Championship career money-winners list with $3,728,335 in 14 starts, has battled neck injuries and is working his way back into form. He captured his first PGA TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship in 2011 and went on to win the 2012 U.S. Open 10 months later. Simpson’s last five Wyndham Championship results are third, tied for second, second, tied for third and tied for seventh; he withdrew prior to completing the second round last year. The Wake Forest University alumnus represented the United States in the Ryder Cup in 2012, ‘14 and ‘18, the Presidents Cup in 2011, ‘13 and ‘19 and the Walker Cup in 2007.

Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship in 2007, his first-career win, and again in 2018 shooting a course-record 59 in the first round becoming just the 10th golfer in PGA TOUR history to shoot a sub-60 round in official tournament play. With the win, the Vanderbilt University alumnus became the 10th multiple winner in tournament history. The nine-time PGA TOUR winner recently returned to competition following significant injuries and has only six starts this season. He is currently playing on a minor medical extension. Snedeker, the 2012 FedExCup champion, is second on the Wyndham Championship career money list with $2,922,725 in 14 appearances here. He represented the United States in the Ryder Cup in 2012 and ’16 as well as the 2013 Presidents Cup.

Moore finished tied for 21st last year and will make his 14th appearance at Sedgefield next week. He won the Wyndham Championship in 2009 following a three-hole playoff. The five-time PGA TOUR winner from Las Vegas finished tied for sixth in 2018, his best finish here since winning in 2009. He hasn’t won this season but finished tied for seventh at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He represented the United States in the 2016 Ryder Cup Matches.