Kim shoots 62 for 2-shot lead after 3 rounds at Wyndham Championship

Kim aced the par-3 third hole to get his round rolling. Watch final round action Sunday on WFMY News 2 from 2:30-6pm.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Si Woo Kim had a hole-in-one on the way to a 62 for a two-shot lead over Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim after three rounds of the Wyndham Championship.

The PGA Tour moved up tee times to beat expected bad weather and the competitors took full advantage of the mild, soft conditions as 52 of 77 golfers shot in the 60s.

Redman had a 63 and Oppenheim set a career low on the PGA Tour with a 62. Billy Horschel was three strokes behind.