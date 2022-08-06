Wu, Im tied at storm-delayed Wyndham and face long Sunday

With 86 players on the course and storms in the area, that meant the third round didn't finish on Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - The PGA Tour had its largest number of players make the cut since it went to top 65 and ties this weekend at the Wyndham Championship.

And now players face a marathon Sunday for the final PGA Tour event of the regular season.

Brandon Wu at least ended on a good note. He holed out from the fairway for an eagle.