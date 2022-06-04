3 'likes' and we're out for a new Greensboro Grasshoppers season!

Opening day is Friday! Here are three things to look forward to as the Greensboro Grasshoppers begin their 2022 season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crack of the bat on a home run ball, the smack of the catcher's mitt on a strikeout, the cheers of fans echoing in the stands after a double-play to win the game.

Baseball is back in Greensboro! The Greensboro Grasshoppers open their 2022 season on Friday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. against the Rome Braves.

Instead of three strikes, here are three things to like about this season:

1. Fireworks on Fridays AND Saturdays

We love the tradition of Friday night fireworks at the Hoppers games, and this year, we'll get them on Saturday too! Once the game is over, stick around to see the sky go 'Boom, Crackle, Pop!'

2. Kids can run bases and play catch again

On Sundays, kids can have some fun on the field before and after the game. Kids can play catch on the field before the game and run the bases after the game.

"Last year, we couldn't do that because of COVID, so a lot of stuff, a lot going on, and we're excited and looking forward to it," Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore said.

3. The new bat dog

Meet Willie Mae Mays! She's a very good girl and the Grasshoppers' newest bat dog to take the field. She'll retrieve bats and balls for the team throughout the season, and she's sure to bring a smile to your face. Just look at her!