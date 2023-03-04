'We're all pumped up': Greensboro Grasshoppers host media day

We had a chance to get a first look at the 2023 Greensboro Grasshoppers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Grasshoppers hosted media day on Monday. It was the first chance to meet the 2023 Hoppers team.

The Hoppers had a full workout before their home opener.

"We're all pumped up," said Bubba Chandler, who is a pitcher for the Hoppers. "A few of us haven't gotten out of the state of Florida yet for professional baseball yet, so coming up here is a blessing. It's going to be very fun. Excited to be in Greensboro. The name of the game is to move up as fast as you can, but just going to enjoy where my feet are at the moment. I can't wait to win a few ball games."

"The group of guys we have here makes it real fun, I think," said Hudson Head, who is an outfielder for the Hoppers. "A lot of good chemistry, obviously there are quite a few returns, as well as the new guys coming up. It's just a breath of fresh air."

The Hoppers are set to open the season Tuesday, April 18 against Greenville. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

I think you're going to see a lot of smiles obviously and I think you're going to see a lot of wins.

The Hoppers open the season Friday, April 7 at Hudson Valley. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

