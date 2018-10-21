October 20, 2018 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced the selection of two players in 2018 NBA G League Draft. With two of the tops three picks in the first round, the Swarm drafted center Chinanu Onuaku (No. 2) and guard Tyler Nelson (No. 3).

Onuaku (chih-NAH-noo on-ohh-AH-koo), 21, was the No. 37 selection in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. The Lanham, Maryland, native spent the majority of the last two seasons with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He averaged 10.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks with the Vipers in 2017-18. A two-year standout at the University of Louisville, Onuaku was named to the 2016 Atlantic Coast Conference All-Defense Team as a sophomore.

Nelson, 23, was a four-year player for Fairfield University. The Bradford, Massachusetts, native holds several school records including career points (2,172) and points in a season (732). He averaged 22.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists during his senior season in 2017-18, earning All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference honors for the second straight season. His 22.2 points per game average was a conference best. He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The Swarm open the 2018-19 season on Friday, November 2, at the Wisconsin Herd. The Home Opener is set for Saturday, November 10, against the Grand Rapids Drive at 7 p.m. at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

© Greensboro Swarm