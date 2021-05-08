"Bam was awesome": High Point Christian Academy shares thoughts on former player competing in Olympics

Bam Adebayo is a part of Team USA's basketball team.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Christian alum and Miami Heat Center Bam Adebayo is competing for Team USA at the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"Bam was awesome," said Corey Gesell, who is that athletic director at High Point Christian Academy. "Most of all, as a person, he was a pleasant young man, kind hearted. Our teachers and students here came to really love him because of the great person that he was."

"Bam played in our gym," said Gesell. "He practiced in our gym. He walked our halls. He went to class, went to lunch with all of our kids."

Corey Gesell is heading into his 21st year as the athletic director for High Point Christian Academy. He knows Adebayo well and is proud to see him compete on the biggest stage in the world.

"It is good to know someone from a small Christian school can go play for a big Division I school, then the NBA, and then the Olympic team, so from that standpoint, it's very exciting," said Gesell.

The Americans will be playing for their 4th gold medal when they go up against France on Friday. It would be Adebayo's first gold medal.

"I definitely want to watch and see Bam bring home the gold," said Gesell.

Adebayo and Team USA beat Australia 97-78 early Thursday morning to advance to the gold medal game. Team USA is set to take on France Friday night at 10:30pm EST.