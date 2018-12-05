Several Piedmont Triad high schools had chances to advance to the semifinals of this year's state high school lacrosse playoffs. You can find the scores below:

BOYS:

No. 1 Northwest Guilford 20, No. 1 R.J. Reynolds 11

No. 1 Mount Tabor 17, Cuthbertson 2

Mount Tabor will play Weddington in the state semifinals on Tuesday.

No. 1 East Chapel Hill 15, No. 1 Northern Guilford 7

GIRLS:

No. 1 R.J. Reynolds 11, West Forsyth 10

Reynolds will play Charlotte Catholic in the semifinals on Tuesday.

