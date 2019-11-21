Greensboro, NC- Some of the top basketball players and teams from throughout the region will convene in Greensboro, NC for Phenom’s inaugural Gate City Classic at Greensboro Day School on November 22-23. Tickets will go on sale the day of the event and will be sold for $12 on a first come first served basis.

In all, 15 teams will be competing in Phenom’s Gate City Classic including the home team Greensboro Day School who are nationally ranked, along with Moravian Prep and Combine Academy. Some of North Carolina’s very best programs will be in attendance as Carmel Christian (2x defending state champion), Henderson Collegiate and Northwood Temple each join Greensboro Day (3x defending state champion) as teams who participated in their classification’s state championship game last year.

Locally, Page High School, Glenn High School, Wesleyan Christian School, Burlington School and Piedmont Classical will be participating. The remainder of the field are notable North Carolina programs, Holly Springs High School, First Flight High School (Kitty Hawk), Cannon School (Concord) and Covenant Day School (Charlotte).

Phenom’s inaugural Gate City Classic will feature numerous nationally ranked players, including Top 10 ranked Jaden Bradley (Cannon) who joins Top 25 ranked Josh Hall (Moravian Prep) and Jalen Hood Schifino (Combine Academy). Also ranked among the nation’s Top 150 prospects in this loaded field are Carson McCorkle (Greensboro Day), Cam Hayes (Greensboro Day), Aden Holloway (Covenant Day). Robert Dillingham (Combine), Mekhi Grant (Combine), DJ Nix (Cannon) and Jadun Michael (Burlington School). Players participating are committed to the likes of Virginia, NC State, Rice, Wichita State, Queens University and Georgia State.

Looking more locally, along Tobacco Road, NC State has three signed players from its top 5 2020 class participating. Josh Hall (Moravian), Shakeel Moore (Moravian) and Cam Hayes (Greensboro Day) will all compete in the inaugural Gate City Classic.

FEATURED PLAYERS

6’3” 2022 Jaden Bradley

6’5” 2022 Jalen Hood Schifino

6’9” 2020 Josh Hall (NC State)

6’3” 2020 Cam Hayes (NC State)

6' 2020 Shakeel Moore (NC State)

6’2” 2020 Carson McCorkle (Virginia)

6’6” 2021 Jadun Michael (Wichita State)

6’9” 2020 Mylyjael Poteat (Rice)

6’4” 2020 Kalib Matthews (Queens)

6’6” 2020 Kaleb Scott (Georgia State)

5-Star 2022 Jaden Bradley (#1 PG in Country for Class)

4-Star 2022 DJ Nix

4-Star 2023 Robert Dillingham

4-Star 2023 Mekhi Grant

4-Star 2023 Aden Holloway

Friday's Games:

Time Teams

6:00pm First Flight vs. Carmel Christian

7:30pm Greensboro Day vs. Cannon

9:00pm Moravian Prep vs. Combine Academy

Saturday's Games:

Time Teams

10:30am Holly Springs vs. Carmel Christian

12:15pm Page vs. First Flight

2:00pm Wesleyan vs. Glenn

3:45pm Henderson Collegiate vs. Combine Academy

5:30pm Greensboro Day vs. Covenant Day

7:15pm Piedmont Classical vs. Cannon

9:00pm Burlington School vs. Northwood Temple