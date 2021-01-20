x
Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Grimsley's boys beat Ragsdale in OT to remain unbeaten on the season.

Girls Games:

Ragsdale 51 Grimsley 36 (F)

West Forsyth 46  East Forsyth 36 (F)

Atkins 49 Walkertown 16 (F)

Davie County 53  Reynolds 38 (F)

Reidsville 53  Durham School of the Arts 41 (F)

Graham 50  Cummings 22 (F)

HP Christian 61  Calvary Day School 39 (F)

Greensboro Day 62  Caldwell Academy 15 (F)

Northern Guilford 52  Person 43 (F)

Dudley 91  Smith 9 (F)

Eastern Alamance 63  Rockingham County 24 (F)

Boys Games:

Grimsley 68 Ragsdale 60 (F/OT)

North Forsyth 49 West Stokes 46 (F)

Reidsville 84  Durham School of the Arts 54 (F)

Smith 64  Dudley 63 (F)

Northern Guilford 95  Person 53 (F)

Eastern Alamance 70  Rockingham County 49 (F)

East Forsyth 45  West Forsyth 43 (F)

Randleman 65  Trinity 49 (F)

Calvary Day School 78  HP Christian 71 (F)

Mount Airy 52  Winston-Salem Prep 46 (F)

Oak Grove 56  Lexington 55 (F)

Glenn 64  Reagan 47 (F)

Ashe County 62  East Wilkes 42 (F)

Morehead 70  NE Guilford 62 (F)

Bishop McGuinness 72  South Stokes 49 (F)

Forbush 76  North Surry 70 (F)

Central Davidson 55  Thomasville 52 (F)

HP Andrews 70  Providence Grove 66 (F)

The Burlington School 83  Henderson Collegiate 51 (F)

McMichael 47  Western Alamance 46 (F)

Wheatmore 44  Eastern Randolph 41 (F)

Salisbury 58  West Davidson 30 (F)