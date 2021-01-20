Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Tuesday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
Girls Games:
Ragsdale 51 Grimsley 36 (F)
West Forsyth 46 East Forsyth 36 (F)
Atkins 49 Walkertown 16 (F)
Davie County 53 Reynolds 38 (F)
Reidsville 53 Durham School of the Arts 41 (F)
Graham 50 Cummings 22 (F)
HP Christian 61 Calvary Day School 39 (F)
Greensboro Day 62 Caldwell Academy 15 (F)
Northern Guilford 52 Person 43 (F)
Dudley 91 Smith 9 (F)
Eastern Alamance 63 Rockingham County 24 (F)
Boys Games:
Grimsley 68 Ragsdale 60 (F/OT)
North Forsyth 49 West Stokes 46 (F)
Reidsville 84 Durham School of the Arts 54 (F)
Smith 64 Dudley 63 (F)
Northern Guilford 95 Person 53 (F)
Eastern Alamance 70 Rockingham County 49 (F)
East Forsyth 45 West Forsyth 43 (F)
Randleman 65 Trinity 49 (F)
Calvary Day School 78 HP Christian 71 (F)
Mount Airy 52 Winston-Salem Prep 46 (F)
Oak Grove 56 Lexington 55 (F)
Glenn 64 Reagan 47 (F)
Ashe County 62 East Wilkes 42 (F)
Morehead 70 NE Guilford 62 (F)
Bishop McGuinness 72 South Stokes 49 (F)
Forbush 76 North Surry 70 (F)
Central Davidson 55 Thomasville 52 (F)
HP Andrews 70 Providence Grove 66 (F)
The Burlington School 83 Henderson Collegiate 51 (F)
McMichael 47 Western Alamance 46 (F)
Wheatmore 44 Eastern Randolph 41 (F)
Salisbury 58 West Davidson 30 (F)