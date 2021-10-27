Friday Football Fever Week 11 Scores & Highlights
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
East Forsyth vs. West Forsyth
Dudley vs. Eastern Guilford
Reidsville 62 Morehead 14 (F)
Davie County vs. Glenn
Reynolds vs. Reagan
North Davidson vs. Ledford
Page vs. SE Guilford
Oak Grove vs. Central Davidson
Surry Central vs. East Surry
Eastern Randolph vs. Randleman
NW Guilford vs. SW Guilford
Trinity vs. SW Randolph
Mount Airy vs. Alleghany
Thomasville vs. Lexington
Cummings vs. Graham
Mount Tabor vs. Parkland
Southern Alamance vs. Hillside
Wheatmore vs. Providence Grove
Eastern Alamance vs. Orange
Atkins vs. Rockingham County
West Davidson vs. East Davidson
NE Guilford vs. Smith
Southern Guilford vs. HP Central
Williams vs. Person
Western Alamance vs. Northwood
Starmount vs. East Wilkes
HP Andrews vs. Walkertown
North Surry vs. North Wilkes
North Forsyth vs. McMichael
Ragsdale vs. Western Guilford
WS Prep vs. Carver
Elkin vs. South Stokes
Galax vs. West Stokes
West Wilkes vs. South Davidson
Asheboro vs. Montgomery Central
Forbush vs. Wilkes Central
HP Christian vs. Rabun Gap
Bishop McGuinness vs. Christ the King