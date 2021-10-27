x
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week 11 Scores & Highlights

9-0 Grimsley vs. 9-0 Northern Guilford is our FFF Game of the Week

Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford

East Forsyth vs. West Forsyth

Dudley vs. Eastern Guilford

Reidsville 62 Morehead 14 (F)

Davie County vs. Glenn

Reynolds vs. Reagan

North Davidson vs. Ledford  

Page vs. SE Guilford

Oak Grove vs. Central Davidson

Surry Central vs. East Surry

Eastern Randolph vs. Randleman

NW Guilford vs. SW Guilford

Trinity vs. SW Randolph

Mount Airy vs. Alleghany

Thomasville vs. Lexington

Cummings vs. Graham

Mount Tabor vs. Parkland

Southern Alamance vs. Hillside

Wheatmore vs. Providence Grove

Eastern Alamance vs. Orange

Atkins vs. Rockingham County

West Davidson vs. East Davidson

NE Guilford vs. Smith

Southern Guilford vs. HP Central

Williams vs. Person

Western Alamance vs. Northwood

Starmount vs. East Wilkes

HP Andrews vs. Walkertown

North Surry vs. North Wilkes

North Forsyth vs. McMichael

Ragsdale vs. Western Guilford

WS Prep vs. Carver

Elkin vs. South Stokes

Galax vs. West Stokes

West Wilkes vs. South Davidson

Asheboro vs. Montgomery Central

Forbush vs. Wilkes Central

HP Christian vs. Rabun Gap

Bishop McGuinness vs. Christ the King

In Other News

Reidsville vs. Morehead: Wednesday Night High School Football