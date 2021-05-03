x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Two Scores & Highlights

HP Andrews at HP Central is our Game of the Week

Friday Football Fever Week Two Scores & Highlights

HP Andrews at HP Central

Reidsville at East Surry

SE Guilford at Dudley

Grimsley at East Forsyth

NW Guilford at Western Guilford

Burl. Cummings at Smith

Page at West Forsyth

Reynolds at Mount Tabor

NE Guilford at Northern Guilford

Asheboro at Southern Alamance

Person at Eastern Alamance

SW Randolph at Eastern Guilford

Jordan Matthews at Eastern Randolph

Glenn at Parkland

Montgomery Central at Graham

Ledford at West Davidson

Rockingham County at McMichael

Morehead at Western Alamance

Burl. Williams at Southern Guilford

Central Davidson at Lexington

Davie County at West Rowan

South Rowan at East Davidson

West Stokes at Atkins

WS Prep at Bartlett Yancey

Pisgah at Mount Airy

North Davidson at Thomasville (1pm Saturday)

North Surry at North Forsyth

Providence Grove at Randleman (7pm Monday)

Oak Grove at Salisbury

SW Guilford at Ragsdale

Reagan at South Iredell

South Davidson at South Stokes

Alleghany at Starmount

Elkin at Ashe County

Hobbton at North Stokes

Surry Central at Forbush

West Wilkes at East Wilkes

North Wilkes at Wilkes Central