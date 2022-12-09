Reynolds High School Announces Joe Davidyock as its new Head Football Coach

Davidyock has been with Mallard Creek High School for the last three seasons dating back to the Spring COVID season.

Winston-Salem--RJ Reynolds High School has announced Joe Davidyock as its new football coach to take over the Demon football program, announced Principal Calvin Freeman and Athletic Director Brad Fisher on Friday morning.

Joe Davidyock has been with Mallard Creek High School for the last three seasons dating back to the Spring COVID season. He began his time as the Wide Receivers Coach, Recruiting Coordinator, and JV Offensive Coordinator. Shortly after, he was elevated to JV Head Coach in the 2021 season. In the 2022 season he was again elevated to Varsity Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach where the Mavericks competed in the playoffs losing in the second round to Hough High School.

A native of Toms River, NJ; Davidyock graduated from Toms River East High School where he lettered in football and wrestling while also serving as the captain for the Raiders football program his senior year. He then moved to Greensboro NC to obtain his degree graduating from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology.

Before Mallard Creek, Davidyock was the Quarterbacks coach for Southeast Guilford High School during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2018 they were the 3A Runner-Up falling to Weddington High School in the State Championship Game. Previous to Southeast, he was the Quarterbacks coach at Bishop McGuinness High School in Kernersville, NC during the 2017 season. Davidyock's first opportunity to coach came for the UNCG Club football program from 2015-2016 where he was the Offensive Coordinator.

“We are very excited to bring Coach Davidyock into the Demon family,” said Fisher. “The energy that Coach will bring to the program and the school as a whole is exciting and we are looking forward to having him lead our program into this next chapter, especially with our centennial celebrations starting in January.” .