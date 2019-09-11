Friday's First Round State HS Playoff Games Involving Triad Teams

4AA West:

No. 3 West Forsyth (Bye)

No. 11 Reagan at No. 6 Pinecrest

4A West:

No. 1 Grimsley  (Bye)

No. 2 East Forsyth (Bye)

No. 3 Ragsdale (Bye)

No. 12 South Caldwell at No. 5 Glenn

No. 10 West Mecklenburg at No. 7 Davie County

No. 11 Page at No. 6 Mooresville

3AA West:

No. 14 SW Guilford at No. 3 Dudley

No. 11 Central Cabarrus at No. 6 Mount Tabor

No. 9  Alexander Central at No. 8 Parkland

No. 13 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Cox mill

3AA East:

No. 11 Clayton at No. 6 SE Guilford

No. 9 Southern Alamance at No. 8 Northern Durham

No. 16 Eastern Guilford at No. 1 Lee County

3A West:

No. 11 Parkwood at No 6 NE Guilford

3A East:

No. 14 Hunt at No. 3 Eastern Alamance

No. 10 Western Alamance at No. 7 Jacksonville

2AA West:

No. 9 North Surry at No. 8 Maiden

No. 14 Wilkes Central at No. 3 Hibriten

2AA East:

No. 16 Morehead at No. 1 Randleman

No 14 North Davidson at No. 3 Oak Grove

No. 11 Ledford at No. 6 Hertford County

2A West:

No. 15 Forbush at No. 2 Reidsville

No. 13 North Wilkes at No. 4 West Stokes

No. 12 Providence Grove at No. 5 Eastern Randolph

No. 10 Thomasville at No. 7 Newton-Conover

2A East:

No. 9 Beddingfield at No. 8 Bartlett Yancey

1AA West:

No. 1 East Surry  (Bye)

No. 4 Mount Airy  (Bye)

No. 9 Starmount at No. 8 Avery County

No. 10 East Wilkes at No. 7 Polk County

1AA East:

No. 9 Hobbton at No. 8 South Stokes

1A West:

No. 2 Elkin  (Bye)

No. 9 Union at No. 8 Alleghany

No. 12 West Columbus at No. 5 Winston-Salem Prep