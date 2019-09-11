Friday's First Round State HS Playoff Games Involving Triad Teams
4AA West:
No. 3 West Forsyth (Bye)
No. 11 Reagan at No. 6 Pinecrest
4A West:
No. 1 Grimsley (Bye)
No. 2 East Forsyth (Bye)
No. 3 Ragsdale (Bye)
No. 12 South Caldwell at No. 5 Glenn
No. 10 West Mecklenburg at No. 7 Davie County
No. 11 Page at No. 6 Mooresville
3AA West:
No. 14 SW Guilford at No. 3 Dudley
No. 11 Central Cabarrus at No. 6 Mount Tabor
No. 9 Alexander Central at No. 8 Parkland
No. 13 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Cox mill
3AA East:
No. 11 Clayton at No. 6 SE Guilford
No. 9 Southern Alamance at No. 8 Northern Durham
No. 16 Eastern Guilford at No. 1 Lee County
3A West:
No. 11 Parkwood at No 6 NE Guilford
3A East:
No. 14 Hunt at No. 3 Eastern Alamance
No. 10 Western Alamance at No. 7 Jacksonville
2AA West:
No. 9 North Surry at No. 8 Maiden
No. 14 Wilkes Central at No. 3 Hibriten
2AA East:
No. 16 Morehead at No. 1 Randleman
No 14 North Davidson at No. 3 Oak Grove
No. 11 Ledford at No. 6 Hertford County
2A West:
No. 15 Forbush at No. 2 Reidsville
No. 13 North Wilkes at No. 4 West Stokes
No. 12 Providence Grove at No. 5 Eastern Randolph
No. 10 Thomasville at No. 7 Newton-Conover
2A East:
No. 9 Beddingfield at No. 8 Bartlett Yancey
1AA West:
No. 1 East Surry (Bye)
No. 4 Mount Airy (Bye)
No. 9 Starmount at No. 8 Avery County
No. 10 East Wilkes at No. 7 Polk County
1AA East:
No. 9 Hobbton at No. 8 South Stokes
1A West:
No. 2 Elkin (Bye)
No. 9 Union at No. 8 Alleghany
No. 12 West Columbus at No. 5 Winston-Salem Prep