Former NBA player, J.R. Smith, played at Wyndham Championship Pro-Am

J.R. Smith is enrolled at NC A&T and hopes to join the Aggies golf team.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Former NBA basketball player, J.R. Smith played in the 2021 Wyndham Championship Pro-Am.

The two time NBA Champion isn't only good at basketball, he can golf.

"The man can play," said Richard Watkins, who is the Men's and Women's golf coach for North Carolina A&T.

After spending 16 season in the NBA, he's now getting on the golf course. He said he's been playing golf for 12 years.

"Golf is one of those games that can have you feeling really high or it can bring you down to your knees," said J.R. Smith, who is a former NBA player. "Knowing all of the game is on my hands and I don’t have to worry about teammates to pass the ball to, I can just play my game and have fun."

He doesn't plan on stopping with the Wyndham, he hopes to become a part of North Carolina A&T's golf team and play for Coach Richard Watkins.

"He just has to get used to and understand the intricacies of competitive golf," said Watkins. "He doesn’t have to understand competition. I think he understands that pretty well."

Smith went straight from high school to the NBA. Now that he's retired, he's going back to school and becoming an Aggie.

"They also told me I can go back whenever when I was coming out of high school and this is whenever for me," said Smith.

Smith said he chose A&T because he's close with Chris Paul and said the Aggies have a top liberal studies program.

"I cant wait to be apart of a HBCU family," said Smith. "I cant wait to see the students and start going to football games, and representing Aggie Pride."