ELON, N.C. -- Elon University starts recruiting at a young age!

Layton Cole Johnson was the first baby born on November 9 at Alamance Regional Medical Center.

It was also the opening day for Schar Center - Elon University's brand new basketball arena.

Layton received Elon's "Golden Ticket," which allows him free entry to every Elon athletic event until he turns 18.

Elon University posted a photo of little Layton swaddled in a "Future Phoenix" blanket.

"We can't wait to see him at Schar Center and who knows...maybe even Under the Oaks for New Student Convocation in 2036."

