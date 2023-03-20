What Adam Thielen signing means for Carolina | Locked on Panthers

Carolina needed an experienced wide receiver after they traded DJ Moore to the Bears in a package for the first pick, and they got their man in Adam Thielen.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers struck quickly to fill a void at wide receiver, inking veteran Adam Thielen to a three-year deal and pulling him away from Minnesota for the first time in his career.

Carolina needed to find an experienced wide receiver after they traded DJ Moore to the Bears in a package for the first overall pick, which they are expected to use on a quarterback - likely either Bryce Young or CJ Stroud.

The Panthers' trio of returning receivers, Terrace Marshall Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., and Shi Smith had a combined 77 catches last season, signaling the need for a player like Thielen.

Locked on Panthers host Julian Council believes Thielen will also assume a big role off the field as a leadership presence, not just for the young wide receivers but for the new quarterback as well.

"That's what I think he is coming here to do, to be that veteran presence in the wide receiver room," Council said. "Because they absolutely needed a veteran, they needed a leader. Someone who has produced in the NFL, who has had multiple thousand yard seasons."

The Panthers may not be done adding to their receiver core, with many reports indicating the team is still in pursuit of former Lions receiver DJ Chark as well.

The 33-year-old Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns last season, but his role diminished as the year went on and Minnesota made it clear he would need to take a pay cut if he wanted to return to the Vikings.