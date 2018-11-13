COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Bruno Fernando had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead a balanced attack that carried Maryland past North Carolina A&T 82-59 Monday night.

With Fernando dominating both ends of the court, Maryland (3-0) built a 49-25 halftime lead. The 6-foot-10 sophomore had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes.

Fernando picked up two fouls in the opening minute of the second half and remained on the bench with three fouls for nearly 10 minutes before returning to finish his fourth career double-double.

Aaron Wiggins scored 14 points, Anthony Cowan and Darryl Morsell each had 13 and freshman Jalen Smith added 12 points for the Terrapins.

Twelve different players scored for the Aggies (0-3), led by Kameron Langley with nine. NC A&T shot 39 percent and was outrebounded 45-30.

The Terrapins led 13-10 before a three-point play by Fernando sparked a 16-3 run. The surge was capped by Smith, who dunked at the end of a fast break at the outset of a three-point play.

Maryland's 11 offensive rebounds before halftime matched the number of defensive rebounds by the Aggies.

The Terps led 59-33 with 16:21 left, let the margin dwindle to 18 with just over eight minutes to go and coasted to the finish.

BIG PICTURE

NC A&T: The Aggies understand that early-season games like this one are very difficult to win, but the lessons learned from playing a Big Ten team on the road could pay off when it's time to start play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Maryland: With six freshmen and three sophomores, the Terrapins need games like this to learn how to work in unison and play to each other's strengths. That's what happened here, as Maryland notched 24 assists and got ample contributions from role players who may be needed when the competition gets tougher.

UP NEXT

NC A&T: The Aggies stay on the road against Hofstra on Wednesday night.

Maryland: The Terps host Hofstra on Friday night. Maryland leads the series, 4-0.

