EAST GREENSBORO – Junior guard Kameron Langley has earned Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) player of the week honors for his efforts in the Aggies past two games.

It is Langley's first career MEAC player of the week honor. He is also the first Aggie to earn Player of the Week this season.

Last week, Langley averaged 15.5 points, 12.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game to lead N.C. A&T to wins over Bethune-Cookman and Delaware State.

Against Del State, Langley posted the first triple-double in recent history for N.C. A&T with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Langley was just four rebounds away from averaging a triple-double for the entire week.

With 532 career assists, the junior needs just 50 dimes to break the Aggies all-time record held by Thomas Griffis and 91 to break the conference record held by Larry Yarbray of Coppin State.

Langley joins senior forward Ronald Jackson, freshman center Harry Morrice and freshman guard Fred Cleveland, Jr. as Aggies to earn weekly conference honors this season. Jackson won defensive player of the week, Morrice won rookie of the week and Cleveland has won rookie of the week, twice.