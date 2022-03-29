Duke send off to the Final Four

Duke is getting ready to send their team to New Orleans to meet the Tar Heels in the Caesars Superdome.

DURHAM, N.C. — The Duke Blue Devils are ready to battle! The team is leaving bound for the Final Four in New Orleans where they will battle UNC for a chance to make it into the National Championship.

"You can't go into the Final Four just thinking rivalry, payback, or any of those things. You got to go in with we want to win the championship," Coach K said while speaking with the media ahead of Duke's sendoff.

This game is bigger than Coach K's last home game at Cameron. Duke isn't about to go head to head with just any team, it's their rival North Carolina. This game is expected to be the largest rivalry this stage has ever seen.

