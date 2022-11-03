Who does Duke play first in the NCAA Tournament?

The Blue Devils play Friday. Tip-off is at 7:10 p.m. on WFMY News 2/CBS.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Blue Devils are going dancing. The Duke men's basketball team received the No. 2 seed in the West Region of the 2022 NCAA Tournament and will face No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton in the first round Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The game is at 7:10 p.m. Friday, March 18 on WFMY News 2/CBS.

15 things to know about the teams:

1. Friday marks the first all-time meeting between Duke (28-6) and Cal State Fullerton (21-10). The Titans are coming off the heels of winning their third Big West Tournament championship.

2. The Titans are making their fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, where they hold a 2-3 all-time record. Their last appearance was in 2018.

3. Duke is 114-38 (.750) all-time in the NCAA Tournament, marking the best winning percentage in tournament history. Duke's 114 wins are also third-most in the event's history.

4. Duke is ranked 9th in the country in scoring, with a field goal percentage of 48.89%. Fullerton is ranked 131st in the country, with a field goal percentage of 44.7%.

5. Fullerton is 25th in the nation in free throws with a 76.3% average. Duke is 133rd in the nation in free throws with a 72.9% average.

6. Fullerton's last NCAA Tournament game win was in 1978 when it reached the Sweet 16.

7. Duke is 4-0 all-time against teams from the Big West.

8. The Blue Devils have been selected to the West Region in six previous tournaments (last in 2016), holding a 7-6 record.

9. Duke is 30-11 (.732) all-time as a No. 2 seed.

10. The winner of Friday's first-round game will go on to play the winner of No. 7-seed Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson on Sunday.

11. Duke has been a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in 20 of its last 24 NCAA Tournament appearances since 1997.

12. Duke earned its 44th all-time bid to the NCAA Tournament -- fifth-most in NCAA history and 36th under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, the most appearances by a head coach right behind Jim Boeheim.

13. Duke averages 80.2 points per game. Fullerton averages 70.3 points per game.

14. Duke allows its opponents 67.1 points per game on average. Fullerton allows its opponents 66.2 points per game.

15. Duke has a 58th-ranked strength of schedule, with a 2-0 record against top 25 teams. Fullerton has a 230th-ranked strength of schedule and did not play any top 25 teams in the regular season.