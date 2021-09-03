UNCG wins SoCon, gets NCAA berth after 69-61 win over Mercer

Isaiah Miller was named Tournament MVP after scoring 25 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Isaiah Miller scored 25 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had six assists as top-seeded UNC Greensboro earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament with a 69-61 win over seventh-seeded Mercer in the Southern Conference championship.

Postgame Interview With UNCG's Isaiah Miller

Tied with less than four minutes to play, Miller scored six points in an 8-0 run for the game’s largest lead at 66-58 with 1:15 to play.

But the Spartans struggled from the foul line, which kept the Bears alive, especially after Leon Ayers III made three free throws with 1:08 remaining.

Miller made 5 of 13 free throws and UNCG was 13 of 26, including six misses in the last 1:15.