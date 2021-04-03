UNCG's Isaiah Miller Named SoCon Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year

Miller is UNCG's first player to be named the player of the year twice

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Isaiah Miller is proof that when talent and determination combine, you get a winner.

Miller earned the highest honors from the Southern Conference when its postseason awards were announced Wednesday afternoon. Miller was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Miller is the only SoCon men's basketball student-athlete in the 100-year history of the conference to be named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of The Year in consecutive seasons. A UNCG student-athlete has been named Defensive Player of the Year in four straight years. James Dickey, III earned the honor in 2018 before Miller's recent monopoly on the award.