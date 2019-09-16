GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

CO-QUARTERBACK – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, So., QB, Cartersville, Ga.

Lawrence completed 22 of 39 passes for a career-high 395 yards with three touchdowns in Saturday night’s 41-6 win at Syracuse, guiding Clemson to its 13th consecutive victory by 14 points or more • Lawrence also tied his career high with 42 rushing yards and ran for a touchdown for a third consecutive game.

CO-QUARTERBACK – Bryce Perkins, Virginia, Sr., QB, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Perkins led Virginia’s 31-24 come-from-behind win over Florida State on Saturday night with 30 completions in 40 attempts (both career highs) for 295 yards and one score • Perkins completed 17 of 19 throws in the second half, including 16 consecutive completions • He drove UVA to three TDs in the fourth quarter • Perkins’ management of the offense allowed Virginia to control the clock for 39:44 of the game • Rushed for 46 yards and tap-danced his way to a two-point conversion for the final points of the game that gave the Cavaliers a 7-point edge • Perkins also converted a critical fourth-down rush in which he was initially stopped behind the line of scrimmage but powered ahead to gain yardage.

RUNNING BACK – AJ Dillon, Boston College, Jr., RB, New London, Conn.

Dillon posted his 17th career game with at least one rushing touchdown Friday night against visiting Kansas • With 151 yards, he earned his 13th career 100-yard game and his eighth with at least 150 yards to tie for the fifth-most 100-yard rushing games in BC history • Dillon moved into a tie for 13th all-time in career scoring at BC with 180 points • Dillon also became the sixth Boston College player to rush for 3,000 career rushing yards (now 3,015 for his career).

RECEIVER – Sage Surratt, Wake Forest, So., WR, Lincolnton, N.C.

Surratt had nine receptions for a career-high 169 yards in Friday night’s 24-18 win over visiting North Carolina • Surratt’s 157 yards receiving in the first half were the most by an FBS receiver in the first half of a game this year and set a school first-half record • His 51-yard touchdown catch marked his fifth consecutive game with a scoring reception • The ACC Receiver of the Week honor is the second for Surratt this season and the third straight for a Wake Forest player.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – John Simpson, Clemson, Sr., OG, North Charleston, S.C.

Simpson earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for the second week in a row following his performance in the Tigers’ 41-6 win over Syracuse • Graded out at 94 percent with two knockdowns, according to the team’s coaching staff • Helped Clemson hold Syracuse without a sack and helped power the Tigers to 612 yards of total offense, their second 600-yard game this season.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Carlos ‘Boogie’ Basham Jr., Wake Forest, Jr., DE, Roanoke, Va.

Basham had five total tackles and a career-best 2.5 sacks in the Demon Deacons’ 24-18 win over North Carolina • Each of his sacks led to UNC having to punt the ball away • Basham was instrumental in helping the Wake Forest defense hold the Tar Heels to 2-for-16 on third down conversions.

LINEBACKER – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson, Jr., LB, Olathe, Kan.

Simmons was also named Walter Camp Football Foundation FBS National Defensive Player of the Week following his effort in the Tigers’ 41-6 win over Syracuse • Posted a game-high 11 tackles, including a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks • Both sacks effectively ended Syracuse drives, as one came on a third down which led to a Syracuse punt and another came on fourth down.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Nasir Greer, Wake Forest, So., SS, Rex, Ga.

Greer had a career-high 10 tackles in the Demon Deacons’ win over North Carolina, including five solos and five assists • He added a pass break-up and a forced fumble which was recovered on the North Carolina 20 and led to a two-play scoring drive.

SPECIALIST – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse, Sr., P, Valrico, Fla.

Hofrichter punted nine times for 470 yards against Clemson • His average of 52.2 yards per punt was the fourth-best single-game mark in school history (minimum three punts) • A career-best six punts traveled at least 50 yards, including a career-long matching 65-yarder • Averaged 51.9 net yards per kick, as only two of his punts were returned for a total of three yards • Three Hofrichter punts ended up inside the Clemson 20-yard line and five resulted in fair catches.

ROOKIE – Jarren Williams, Miami, R-Fr., QB, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Williams delivered a standout performance in the first win of his career in Saturday’s 63-0 win over Bethune-Cookman, finishing near 80 percent on completions (19 of 24) with a career-high three touchdowns and no interceptions • Williams, who had a career-long 54-yard pass in the win, has thrown six touchdowns and zero interceptions to start his career.