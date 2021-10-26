Hartman Adds to National Honors after Career Performance at Army

The redshirt sophomore quarterback finished his afternoon with a career-best 458 passing yards on 23-of-29 passing with 5 TD passes.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman's career afternoon against Army has him earning national honors.

Tuesday, the Charlotte, N.C. native was named the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week after being named to the Davey O'Brien Great 8 for the second consecutive game. Additionally, he was the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Tuesday morning.

Sunday, he was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week. Hartman is the first Wake Forest player to earn Walter Camp National Player of Week honorees since the award began in 2004.

Additionally, Hartman garnered CFPA national performer of the week honors while also being named the ACC offensive player of the week from CollegeSportsMadness.com. He was also named to the Pro Football Focus national team of the week along with teammate redshirt junior wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson.

Hartman had a career day through the air against the Black Knights finishing with a career-high 458 yards on 23-of-29 passing or 19.9 yards per completion. It is the sixth-most passing yards in Wake Forest history and ranks second in the Dave Clawson era, trailing just John Wolford's 461-yard performance against Louisville in 2017.

Wake Forest Single-Game Passing Yards

1. Rusty LaRue vs. NC State (11/18/95).........................545

2. Gary Schofield vs. Maryland (10/17/81).....................504

3. Rusty LaRue vs. Georgia Tech (11/4/95).....................501

4. Rusty LaRue at Duke (10/28/95).................................478

5 John Wolford vs. Louisville (10/28/17).........................461

6. Sam Hartman vs. Army (10/23/21)...........................458

7. Jay Venuto at South Carolina (11/15/80).....................447

T8. Sam Hartman at North Carolina (11/14/20)..............429

T8. Mike Elkins at NC State (9/20/86)........................... 429

10. Brian Kuklick at NC State (11/7/98).........................421

Additionally, his five passing touchdowns ties the program record and is a career high for Hartman. Riley Skinner (2009), John Wolford (2017) and Jamie Newman (2019) are the only other Demon Deacon quarterbacks to find the endzone five times through the air.

The Charlotte, N.C. native now is tied for third in program history with 52 career touchdown passes while also crossing the 7,000-yard passing barrier in the victory over Army on Saturday. He became the seventh Wake Forest passer to cross the mark.

His impact has not only been historic in Wake Forest history, but he also ranks among the best nationally.

Through seven games, Hartman ranks 11th in the nation with 2,073 passing yards while ranking 10th in the country with 19 passing touchdowns:

Hartman's National Rankings:

Stat National Rank Total

Yds/Pass Attempt 5th 9.73

Passing Efficiency 7th 173.6

Points Responsible For 9th 142

Passing TDs 10th 19

Passing Yards 11th 2,073