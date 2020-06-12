Carter's 3 TDs help carry North Carolina past Western Carolina 49-9

Sam Howell completed 20 of 23 first-half passes as the Tar Heels rang up a 42-3 lead by halftime.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Michael Carter ran for three touchdowns and Sam Howell threw two touchdown passes as North Carolina beat Western Carolina 49-9 in its home finale.

Howell completed 20 of 23 first-half passes as the Tar Heels rang up a 42-3 lead by halftime.

It was a strong bounce-back performance following a loss a week earlier to undefeated Notre Dame.