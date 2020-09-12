Fans will be limited at ACC Football Championship Game

Due to North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions, only 7% of the stadium will be filled.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced additional restrictions in the state due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Atlantic Coast Conference decided to limit the number of fans who can attend the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game on Dec. 19.

Capacity will be limited to 7% at Bank of America Stadium. That equates to 5,240 people.

Seat locations in the stadium will be similar to those at the Carolina Panthers' football games. In turn, seats are distributed in what is called "pods" in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines between each group of ticket holders. Seating pods are on every other row and have at minimum two seats in between groups. Face coverings are required for everyone attending the game and must be kept on at all times unless eating or drinking.

The ACC said if local or state guidelines change before the game, the capacity limits will be adjusted.