CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ryan Newman says he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes competition. Newman suffered a head injury in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

The Indiana native spent less than 48 hours in the hospital before walking out holding hands with his two daughters. Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman for three races before the NASCAR season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Newman said Sunday on Fox Sports he will be ready to race when NASCAR calls drivers back to the track. NASCAR says Newman still must be medically cleared.

