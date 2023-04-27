Tenessee player from the Triad up for the NFL draft

Hendon Hooker is ranking 55th in the 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, according to CBS Sports.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This Greensboro native could be headed for the big leagues!

Hendon Hooker, 25, is from the Triad and plays for the Tennessee Volunteers as a quarterback.

Hooker started playing football when he was just four years old at his local YMCA.

Hooker went to Dudley High School where he passed for 6,027 yards and 55 touchdowns and rushed for 2,975 yards with 48 touchdowns, according to the Tenessee Vols website. He was also a two-time state champion and was named the 2016 championship game MVP after accounting for six touchdowns, according to the Vols website.

Hooker's father, Alan, is enshrined in the North Carolina A&T Hall of Fame for his time at the school as a quarterback, according to NC A&T.

He spent 3 years on the team at Virginia Tech where he earned his bachelor's degree. Now, he's pursuing his master's and playing for the Vols.

Hooker's prospect grade from the NFL is 6.23, meaning they project him to be an average starter eventually. He also received an 87 out of 99 for his Next Gen Stats, according to his NFL profile.

According to his overview, the NFL predicts his age and the recent ACL tear he sustained last season will be the biggest starting points of his conversation, but that he has "the talent to become a starter in a timing-based, spread offense."

A draft scouting report provided by CBS reports that he "has deceptive speed".

Hooker is being compared to Geno Smith and Desmond Ridder.