Cam Newton giving away Panthers tickets: 'We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium'

The Carolina Panthers quarterback wants fans to give the team a true home-field advantage.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton didn't take long to find the end zone last Sunday in his second debut with the team, scoring twice in a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

And he didn't take long to get involved with the community and fanbase again.

On Thursday, Newton announced he was giving away 50 tickets to this Sunday's home game against the Washington Football Team.

"To the people who have rarely been to a game, or have never been to a game, this Sunday is important for us," Newton said. "We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium."

On Friday, Newton's production company, Iconic Saga, put out the rules to the giveaway online. These are the instructions they put inside their Instagram Story Friday for an online scavenger hunt:

Subscribe to Iconic Saga on YouTube Find our "Commercials" Playlist In one of the older commercials, Cam Newton is using an umbrella. What brand is that umbrella? Find the "1st Day Back With @CarolinaPanthers" recent video What beverage does Cam request while on the private plane? Send DM with your 2 answers

Newton, who played the 2020 season with the New England Patriots and spent the first nine weeks of this season without a team before being signed back by Carolina, has heard about other fanbases taking over the stadium on game day.

"Something that will give us an added push to win a football game on Sunday," Newton said. "We need to bring the pride back to Carolina."

The game, which pits Newton and the Panthers against former coach Ron Rivera, has boosted ticket sales.

TickPick.com shows many tickets for the game have increased in price by 100%.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.