Carolina Panthers to require masks at home games in 2020

The Carolina Panthers will have reduced seating capacity and require all fans to wear face coverings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have informed 2020 season ticket holders that face masks will be required at all games in Bank of America Stadium due to COVID-19.

In a letter to season ticket holders, the Panthers informed fans of what will be required in the stadium this year. The team still hasn't announced how limited seating will be, but has confirmed reduced capacity for all home games in 2020.

Among the new policies in effect for 2020 are:

Fans will be encouraged to enter the stadium from a specific gate that's on their ticket.

Physical distancing measures will be in place throughout the stadium, including the seating bowl.

Face coverings will be required for all guests and employees except while eating in their seat. Fans will be encouraged to only eat and drink when seated to keep concourses as open as possible.

Hand sanitizer dispensers and hand wash stations will be readily available throughout the stadium.

Concourse traffic will be separated into two one-way lanes to allow for safer, easier movement through the stadium.