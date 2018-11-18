Cam is down. Looks like his knee or ankle hit the turf awkwardly. That's not what you want to see before 3rd and 8. He's coming off the field and Taylor Heinicke comes on. His pass to Funchess is incomplete. Panthers want a pass interference call but won't get it.

Cam Newton jogged off the field but Taylor Heinicke has replaced hmm. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2018

The defense keeps the Lions out of the end zone in a big sequence. Matt Prater kicks a 32-yard field goal to make it 13-7 Lions.

Kenny Golladay makes two Panthers defenders miss and gets the first down. That's indicative of a rough day for Carolina so far. Lions out near midfield with a first down.

Newton had a long time to throw on third down but he's sacked. Graham Gano misses a 34-yard field goal. That's the first regular-season missed field goal for Gano since the Panthers played in Detroit last season. A disappointing end to that drive.

DJ Moore makes a great catch and runs all the way to the Detroit 12. Darius Slay caught up with him after some explosive speed. That could be the play the Panthers need to get going.

On 3rd & 11, Stafford runs it about two yards short of the first down. The Panthers brought pressure and forced Stafford to scramble. Panthers get the ball back at their own 5. Lions' special teams are a weapon today.

Johnson picks up where he left off after a big gain for 24 yards that gets the Lions near midfield.

HALF: Lions 10, Panthers 7 - Cam was sacked twice and intercepted once in the first half and that'll have to improve if the Panthers want to come back. Drops from Funchess were big and the Panthers just haven't been as productive as they'd like against Detroit. Stafford is 13 of 20 passing and hasn't been sacked yet. Kerryon Johnson has 64 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Panthers force a big 3 & out and will probably go to halftime trailing 10-7.

Newton throws an interception. Looks like he tried to squeeze it in to Curtis Samuel. Lions will get the ball near midfield with three timeouts left.

Lions' Matt Prater kicks a 54-yard field goal and it's good. Detroit leads 10-7 with 37 seconds left in the first half.

Lions facing 3rd & 8 after Panthers bring a blitz forcing Stafford to get rid of the ball quickly.

Rookie Donte Jackson is down in the field and being helped off. The corner has had a good season so far, so that's a big blow.

Newton is sacked for the second time today. The Panthers will punt again.

Funchess with his third drop of the day. McCaffrey gets a first down on the toss.

Mario Addison stops Theo Riddick on a 3rd down screen pass and the Panthers defense gets a three & out. Damiere Byrd is stopped on the punt return.

A long throw on 3rd and 2 is incomplete to Devin Funchess. Funchess was in single coverage along the sideline but may have mistimed his leap when going for the catch.

Panthers get a stop on defense. Good punt by the Lions pins Carolina deep in its own end.

END FIRST QUARTER: Panthers 7, Lions 7

Newton sacked on third down and the Panthers will punt. Newton was sacked five times last week against Pittsburgh.

Lions score on their first possession. Kerryon Johnson with his third rushing touchdown of the season. Eric Reid had a chance at an interception on that drive. 7-7. Johnson had six carries for 42 yards on that drive. The Panthers' red zone defense continues to struggle.

Newton finds Greg Olsen wide open for the touchdown! 7-0 Panthers one drive in. That was a 90-yard drive capped with a play action pass that fooled the defense.

First down catches on three straight plays get the Panthers in business on the game's first possession. Newton finds DJ Moore to get inside the 5. A quick pass to Funchess is incomplete. Looked like Funchess wasn't prepared for a quick throw.

Carolina Panthers (6-3) at Detroit Lions (3-6)

Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

LINE: CAR - 4

Devin Funchess comes out in style for warmups! Looks like the Panthers are sporting the black jerseys today.

Cam lookin' good as always pregame! The suit matches the snowflakes, doncha think?

And check out those pregame cleats!

The Panthers were rolling along, playing some of the best football they’ve played in the last two seasons and building on a three-game win streak. Then came a wake-up call last week in Pittsburgh. In a 52-21 loss, quarterback Cam Newton threw a pick 6, his first interception in three weeks and was sacked five times. The Panthers trailed 24-7 early in the second quarter and never recovered in one of the worst losses in franchise history.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt causes Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to fumble during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire

Defensively, it was an alarming effort, as Pittsburgh broke off several big plays and Ben Roethlisberger completed 22 of 25 passes and had five touchdowns.

After the game, the usually level-headed Ron Rivera was precise, if not abrupt, about what it meant.

"At the end of the day guys, this [expletive] happens," said Rivera. "And I'm gonna put it just like that. Okay? Let's be honest about it. It happens.”

"This is my 30th year in the NFL. I've seen games like this, I've been part of games like this on both sides. And at the end of the day, if you continue to dwell on it and worry about it, it's gonna creep in. If you get over it, and you start preparing for your next game and focus on your next game, you give yourselves a chance to get ready to win the next game. And that's what we're gonna do.”

Sunday, Carolina will be coming off an extended break and heavy favorites against a slumping Lions team falling out of playoff contention.

Christian McCaffrey has scored seven touchdowns in the past three games (four rushing, three receiving). That’s the most touchdowns in a three-game stretch since DeAngelo Williams had seven in three games in 2008. Look for McCaffrey to get another big workload Sunday.

The Panthers held off the Lions 27-24 last season for their sixth win in eight meetings in the series. Tight end Ed Dickson had five catches for 175 yards.

The Lions are reeling, having lost three straight. Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford has been sacked 16 times in the last two games. The Lions put right guard T.J. Lang on injured reserve this week and traded wide receiver Golden Tate to the Eagles before the trade deadline.

