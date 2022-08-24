NC By Train transporting fans to Carolina Panthers games

Fans can skip traffic and parking by riding the train to the home games.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — NC By Train is hosting its football trains to carry fans to and from select home games in Charlotte.

On game day, arrive in Charlotte on Piedmont train 73 at 9:40 a.m. with plenty of time to enjoy the area around Bank of America Stadium before the 1 p.m. kickoff.

Passengers can enjoy some post-game fun before heading back to the Amtrak station for a 7 p.m. departure on train 78.

2022 schedule of 1 p.m. home games:

Cleveland Browns, Sept. 11

New Orleans Saints, Sept 25.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 23

Denver Broncos, Nov. 27

Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 18

Detroit Lions, Dec. 24