NC By Train transporting fans to Carolina Panthers games

Fans can skip traffic and parking by riding the train to the home games.

RALEIGH, N.C. — NC By Train is hosting its football trains to carry fans to and from select home games in Charlotte. 

On game day, arrive in Charlotte on Piedmont train 73 at 9:40 a.m. with plenty of time to enjoy the area around Bank of America Stadium before the 1 p.m. kickoff. 

Passengers can enjoy some post-game fun before heading back to the Amtrak station for a 7 p.m. departure on train 78. 

2022 schedule of 1 p.m. home games: 

  • Cleveland Browns, Sept. 11 
  • New Orleans Saints, Sept 25. 
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 23
  • Denver Broncos, Nov. 27 
  • Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 18
  • Detroit Lions, Dec. 24

Tickets are available online.

