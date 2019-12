CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Derrius Guice ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and the Washington Redskins made a late goal-line stand to secure a 29-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday for their second straight victory.

Adrian Peterson added 99 yards and a score as the Redskins (3-9) piled up 248 yards on the ground and scored their most points this season.

The Panthers’ (5-7) fourth straight loss could put coach Ron Rivera’s job in jeopardy.

The Redskins spotted the Panthers a 14-0 lead after quarterback Kyle Allen opened the game 8 of 8 passing for 106 yards with touchdown passes to wide receivers Curtis Samuel and D.J. Moore on Carolina’s first two possessions.

But what looked like a Carolina rout quickly turned.

The Redskins upped the pressure on Allen and the Panthers, forcing eight punts and an interception on the next nine possessions. Washington limited the Panthers to 65 yards on those nine drives and neutralized Christian McCaffrey, holding the NFL’s leader in yards from scrimmage to 102 total yards, well below his season average.

Allen broke the string when he scrambled for a 17-yard touchdown with 1:51 left to cut the lead to 29-21.

The Panthers, with most of their fans having exited the stadium, then perfectly executed an onside kick with Jermaine Carter recovering at the Carolina 48, giving Allen one more chance.

He moved the Panthers to the 1-yard line, but Washington stopped Carolina on four straight downs with Chris Odum sacking Allen after a 23-yard loss and Nate Orchard recovering the loose ball.

Both Odum and Orchard were signed to the active roster earlier this week.

