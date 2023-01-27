Steve Wilks: 'It was an honor' to be Panthers interim coach

In his first public comments since being passed over for the Panthers head coaching job, Steve Wilks said "it was an honor" to lead his hometown team in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Steve Wilks issued his first public statement since the Carolina Panthers announced Frank Reich would be the team's next head coach, saying it was "an honor" to lead his hometown team following Matt Rhule's midseason firing.

"The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I," Wilks said. "I'm disappointed but not defeated. Many people aren't built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through."

Wilks was among three candidates who interviewed for the job twice, including Reich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Ultimately, Reich's experience and offensive pedigree made him the preferred candidate for team owner David Tepper.

"It was an honor for me to coach these men in the Carolina Panthers locker room as the interim head coach," Wilks said. "I took pride in representing Charlotte, a great city that I love so much. Thank you to my family, friends and the community for your overwhelming support."

Numerous players voiced their support of Wilks, campaigning for him to get the permanent head coach position. Wilks' future remains unclear, but he reportedly wants to coach elsewhere in 2023, with several teams still looking to fill head coach and defensive coordinator vacancies.

Shortly after the Panthers announced Reich would be the next head coach, a law firm representing Wilks voiced its displeasure with Tepper's choice.

"We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper," Widgor Law's Twitter account posted. "There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days."

Wilks joined two other Black coaches in a lawsuit last April against the NFL alleging racist hiring practices. The lawsuit came on the heels of Brian Flores' firing by the Miami Dolphins after back-to-back winning seasons.

"I do wish Frank Reich all the best," Wilks said. "I will always be a fan of the Carolina Panthers Football Team."

