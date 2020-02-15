GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Grimsely Whirlies hosted the Vikings of Northwest Guilford Friday night, and with a few seconds remaining in the first half the unthinkable happened.

The Vikings were fast breaking, and senior guard Christian Hampton wanted to end the first half with a bang.

Hampton, who is known as one of the best leapers in the Triad, lived up to that reputation Friday night.

A combination of brute strength and athleticism were on display when Hampton shattered the backboard and pretty much removed the rim from the glass.

Unfortunately most schools don't have a back up goal on stand-by so the game was postponed to 5 pm Saturday February, 15th at Dudley High School.

The game will pick up from the beginning of the 3rd quarter with Grimsley leading 35-24.

This is the second meeting between these two teams this year, with Northwest Guilford winning the first match up 74-72.

