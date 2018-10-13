Oct. 12th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights
Dudley 42 Western Guilford 21 (F)
Parkland 53 North Forsyth 13 (F)
West Stokes 52 Atkins 0 (F)
HP Christian 42 Southlake Christian 14 (F)
Grimsley 45 HP Central 13 (F)
North Davidson 27 Lexington 0 (F)
Oak Grove 28 West Davidson 5 (F)
Mount Airy 57 South Stokes 7 (F)
North Surry 48 Carver 6 (F)
East Surry 70 WS Prep 6 (F)
Thomasville 29 South Rowan 8 (F)
Forbush 10 Surry Central 0 (F)
Starmount 42 West Wilkes 8 (F)
Bishop McGuinness 17 North Stokes 0 (F)
East Davidson 35 Central Davidson 0 (F)
Ashe County 42 Wilkes Central 20 (F)
Forest Hills 55 East Montgomery 7 (F)