Oct. 12th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Dudley 42 Western Guilford 21 (F)

Parkland 53 North Forsyth 13 (F)

West Stokes 52 Atkins 0 (F)

HP Christian 42 Southlake Christian 14 (F)

Grimsley 45 HP Central 13 (F)

North Davidson 27 Lexington 0 (F)

Oak Grove 28 West Davidson 5 (F)

Mount Airy 57 South Stokes 7 (F)

North Surry 48 Carver 6 (F)

East Surry 70 WS Prep 6 (F)

Thomasville 29 South Rowan 8 (F)

Forbush 10 Surry Central 0 (F)

Starmount 42 West Wilkes 8 (F)

Bishop McGuinness 17 North Stokes 0 (F)

East Davidson 35 Central Davidson 0 (F)

Ashe County 42 Wilkes Central 20 (F)

Forest Hills 55 East Montgomery 7 (F)

© 2018 WFMY